The 90s and early 2000s were the golden age of printed video game magazines. Generally month by month we found the number of the shift in the kiosks accompanied by a CD loaded with demos. Thanks to the demos many players discovered what would be their next purchase, this being the main incentive for these tests. Despite their intention, over the years the demos have fallen into oblivion, being replaced by betas.

During the time before Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, the demos were capable of the best, but also the worst. Some of them will be remembered for offering a product that was far from the final version, and not exactly for good. One of the most famous cases, and recent, is Fallout 76. There were many expectations placed on the multiplayer approach of the post-apocalyptic saga of Bethesda. Although it was a beta, with the consequent number of errors, the retail version triggered even more the number of bugs and technical problems.

Alien Isolation can be without fear of error the best game in the science fiction franchise created by Ridley Scott. By cons, Colonial alien Marines ranks as the worst installment. Reasons are not lacking, and is that despite that promising trailer at E3 2012, Gearbox left us a shooter that implied that we were facing a comedy rather than a horror game. And we are not only talking about the visual section, clearly weighed down compared to the official videos, but also a disastrous Artificial Intelligence.

Brutal Legend is one of those games at least peculiar. Published in the last generation of consoles, Tim Schafer and the good guy Jack Black offered us an adventure in which Heavy Metal was the main protagonist. Its demo fascinated both genre lovers and less enthusiasts thanks to its high doses of action, a great setting and satire-laden dialogues towards metalheads. Unfortunately, the final game barely emphasized these elements, with Tower-Defense-style battles being the main axis of the gameplay.

Over the years Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty It has taken the place of importance it deserves among fans. Its demo for PlayStation 2 turned the video game industry upside down thanks to a powerful graphic section and physics never seen on consoles. And it is that from PSX, returning to control Solid Snake completely triggered the hype of the players for the video game. What nobody counted on was meeting another protagonist, the hated Raiden since then, a controllable character for more than half of the adventure, and who at the time provoked the anger of fans of the saga.