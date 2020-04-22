Seven months after his victory at Monza, Charles Leclerc finds the heights. Or almost. The Monegasque won this Sunday evening the second e-sport race organized by F1, with many drivers from the queen discipline of motor sport. Leclerc started from pole position – Lundgaard had the fastest time but received a five-second penalty after a collision with Lando Norris during the qualifying session – and then finished the race at the head of the circuit at Melbourne .

The Ferrari driver, however, only received the video game eight days ago, and had never played it before. But he said he has trained daily for five hours since then.

Hahaaa, 1st Win of the season! 🏆

This was very fun, I hope you had fun watching me live wherever you are in the world, but take care of yourself and I hope we make this difficult times a bit happier. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6igWCL81p9 – Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 5, 2020

The number 16 has created a Twitch channel to be able to stay close to its fans and stream its game. Up to 77,000 people have seen him sweat while driving at home.

Slightly more than Lando Norris and his 70,000 spectators, even if the British driver again experienced connection problems and was ultimately unable to participate in the race. On YouTube, up to 182,000 people followed this race at the same time.

Her little brother at the foot of the podium

Christian Lundgaard, driver of the Renault sector and engaged in F2 this season, took second place. George Russell, the Briton from Williams, completes the podium. This race gave rise to friendly discussions between Leclerc and Albon (Red Bull) before the start of the race. The Thai asked the Monegasque which strategy to adopt: the Ferrari driver tried to mislead him by telling him that he had to return to the pit by changing tires on the second lap, when in reality, it was necessary for the least wait for the seventh. Charles Leclerc’s little brother, Arthur, finished fourth, ahead of Giovinazzi.

Unlike the first race in Bahrain, there were no technical problems, and the race and qualifications were able to take place over the distance initially announced, that is, 29 laps and 18 minutes of qualifying. The next race will take place on the Shanghai circuit in two weeks.