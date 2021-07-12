video game auctions reach madness

1.56 million dollars. It can be the price of a luxury apartment in the best neighborhoods of Madrid or Barcelona, ​​of a diamond necklace or of a brand new copy of the game Super Mario 64 that has been sealed since 1996. This copy was recently auctioned in Dallas, and someone bid for it until it was worth more than a million and a half dollars.

From $ 165,000 to a million and a half for games sealed in less than a year

Valarie McLeckie, head of video game auctions at Heritage, has been surprised by the purchase. The company had already seen all records broken by selling a copy of the original Legend of Zelda game for $ 870,000, and in less than a week that record has practically doubled.

Eight months ago, in fact, a sealed copy of ‘Super Mario Bros 3’ was auctioned for “only” $ 165,000 and it already seemed like a huge sum. Now this sum is multiplied almost by ten.

The identity of the buyer who has invested such a sum of money in the game has not been revealed, but we assume that he is one of the plumber’s most staunch fans. Super Mario 64 is the first game of the character released in three dimensions, it is considered one of the best in its entire saga and still popular in certain niches like speedruns.

Obviously, if the owner wants to play it, he will need a Nintendo 64 in good condition (already complicated) or perhaps he will want to keep it sealed so that he can sell it at an even higher price in the future. Maybe it’s a good idea to buy a copy of CyberPunk 2077, keep it sealed in a drawer, and put it up for sale in thirty years?