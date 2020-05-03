There’s been a lot of talk lately about addiction to new technologiesas well as at social networks and at mobile phonesbut what about the video game and the consoles? Are they perhaps better entertainment than mobiles?

In 2018, the WHO recognized video game addiction as one more disorder, which will need specific treatment to overcome it. This disorder can cause alterations at a personal, family, social, educational level and in other important areas of the functioning of daily life, such as sleep and work or academic performance.

It is important to note that abuse is not the same as an addiction, both for the person and to initiate specialized treatment, and that a minor is not the same as an adult. The abuse in the use of video games exists when the times of use of the same are exceeded or exceeded; Addiction is present when the person has an affectation in one or several areas of his life, such as social or family.

Regarding the population at risk, it is true that we tend to think that minors and even adolescents are at greater risk, because we tend to relate the idea that, when requesting permission to play, the adults responsible for these minors, we have controlled its playing time. It is true that, by limiting time, we can decrease addiction to play, but we cannot forget the behaviors or reactions that lack of play generates in minors, and if, for example, we observe our child with anxiety or tantrums due to wanting to play, and not being able to, or at the end of their playing time, or our teenage son, with lack of sleep due to the hours of play, we should reflect on the subject, try to talk to him or, go to a professional.

Regarding adults, not for the fact of being and controlling their own playing time, they are less prone to video game addiction; one of our patients admitted that he lost all contact with his real life, because he only cared about the game. He explains that, at the beginning, it was fairly easy to close a game and wait for another moment to start another, but that little by little the waiting time was less, the hours passed at night and his tiredness was increasing, his work performance was getting worse until he finally lost his job. He acknowledges that when this moment came, he was not aware of what was happening and only thought about playing. He explains that, in his personal life, things were not better, he still thanks his wife for all the support he gave her and does not understand how he did not go with another person, did not make plans with her and admits that he abandoned absolutely everything.

Supported by his family, and especially motivated by his partner, the victim decided to ask for help, began to understand what was happening to him and to realize all that he had lost and what he was about to lose if he continued to maintain that life. , and that addiction.

Currently, our patient has regained control of his life, he has a job and he and his family have a normal life again.

From here, we want to convey the importance of asking for external help, both from the person affected and the family, social supports are essential to overcome this type of situation, and without them, the person probably cannot understand what they are experiencing .

