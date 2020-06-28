Video Galilea Montijo asks Paul Stanley of Hoy to run | Reform

The beautiful Galilea Montijo does not beat around the bush and faced with the repeated threat of Paul Stanley to leave the competition, the driver asked the producer to fulfill her wish and to run it from Hoy.

Stanley usually throws a tantrum every time he loses in one of the games, this time, in front of Andrea Legarreta, so he quickly rants against the producer and threatens to leave the program.

What’s wrong Magda? What’s wrong? I’m going to the Ajusco, the driver yelled.

To what late, not even lazy, Galilea intervened suggesting that the best thing is to remove it from the program and take it to another.

Too bad the driver speaks to the producer, I am just saying that not even the warriors shout like this to our producer, Magda, I who you, sent it to Guerreros.

La Gali received the support of her colleagues at her words to request that Stanley leave the program.

Already on one occasion, the driver shouted at all winds that he would change the television station and even had an altercation with a colleague who ran around the forum. Could it be that from joke to joke, does the truth appear?