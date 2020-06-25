Video Galilea Montijo and the Hoy program were surprised by the earthquake live | Reform

The hosts of the Hoy! Program, as well as the inhabitants of Mexico City, Oaxaca and other parts of the country, experienced a tremendous scare yesterday.

Last Tuesday an earthquake of 7.5 shook Mexico and with it activated the seismic alerts of Mexico City, but where that sound was not even necessary it was in Oaxaca where some assure the houses moved like « cradles ».

This natural phenomenon was experienced in the Live Today program. Galilea Montijo was in a section in the kitchen with Omar Fierro and Paul Stanley when he shared that the seismic alert was being heard.

It may interest you: Happiness come: this is how the earthquake was lived in the forum

The drivers and the production quickly carried out the procedure indicated in these cases and calmly left the set, while Raúl Araiza and Andrea Escalona they remained in front of the cameras explaining what was happening.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Both drivers also got to safety outside the television station where they shared the operation that the employees carried out to safeguard themselves.

Read also: Alejandra Guzmán shows her house in Huatulco destroyed by the earthquake

The drivers acted very professionally on camera and subsequently Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo rejoined to wish the Mexicans the best.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

El Negro and Escalona indicated that at the moment there were no reported damages and sent to commercial courts in which everything was clarified.