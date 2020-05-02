Many film productions were delayed by the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, and the MCU films were no exception. Among those most affected was ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’. But despite this, it does not mean that there is no new information from the film, since a video from the filming set of ‘Shang-Chi’ has been leaked, where the role of actress Awkwafina is given.

Among the first major movie sets that had to suspend production due to the spread of the coronavirus was one of Marvel Studios’ new bets, ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.’ This happened after it was feared that director Destin Daniel Cretton had contracted the virus, so he voluntarily quarantined and conducted several negative studies.

Before production of the film was suspended, filming had only been in progress for a few weeks, but thanks to a video from the ‘Shang-Chi’ filming set where can give a clue of the role that the actress Awkwafina will play along with the protagonist Simu Liu.

@GraceRandolph Set footage from Shang Chi filming in Syd Australia, before Corona Virus. Seem to have Simu and Akwafina characters arriving at what seemed to be a “night club / hidden corporation facility” in China. #shangchi #bts #marvel #mcu pic.twitter.com/yReOiQAR8Z – chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 27, 2020

In addition to Liu and Awkwafina, Marvel Studios has only officially confirmed one other actor to appear in the movie. Tony Leungwho is said to give life to the true Mandarin. In addition to this information, it was said that Florian Munteanu (Victor Drago in ‘Creed 2’), was added to the cast, apparently pointing to the theory that the film will include an underground fighting tournament.

Due to so many changes, the information is still not so clear when it will resume production of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’, but for now Marvel Studios has already delayed the film from its original release date, to May 7, 2021.