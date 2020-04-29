Video Frida Sofía blames her mother Alejandra Guzmán for her abortion | Instagram

It is well known that the relationship between Frida Sofía and her mother Alejandra Guzmán for some time has not been good and now Frida explodes on social networks and could not keep silent any more. blame her mother for her abortion.

Today Frida decided to speak and deny the rumors They were doing about her, because they had pointed out that her mother was still giving her money, something that she said is not true.

In those stories he touched on quite shocking points, among them he spoke about his abortion and how the cheating on her ex-boyfriend with Alejandra it affected her to the degree of making that difficult decision.

On several occasions he has confessed that does not want to see or talk to his mother, and this was not the exception since it made it clear that he does not intend to do so because you are in great pain from losing your baby I was waiting with Christián Estrada, a young man who was romantically related to the singer.

It was there that he also explained that has never claimed what belongs to him to her precisely because of the fact that still very hurt because of the situation to have to deal with her mother and the supposed bad people around her.

I always loved my baby, it was what I wanted most in my life. But after seeing several occasions in which my mom and Estrada shared together in hotels and in very rare situations, I couldn’t. I couldn’t, “revealed Sofia.

One of the things that most impressed me was that he made sure that Guzmán much of the gossip and controversy unknown in which he is due to the same people who are next to her who hide it, accusing them of giving him substances.

What you do know is that I lost my baby, and I say that I lost it because, yes, I took an abortion pill, but put yourself in my place, what would you have done if you saw the father of your supposed son hugged there, taking mariachi your mom? “, I add.

All this was for the purpose of clarify various posts that have appeared in the last days in different media.

