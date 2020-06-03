Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia was denied medical expenses by the UFC after an arm injury sustained in a world title fight with Frank Mir in 2004, the injury worsened when the screws placed in the surgery began to come out of his body.

Sylvia was aiming to regain the vacant world championship, but he would lose the fight in just 50 seconds of the first round, after referee Herb Dean noticed Sylvia’s right forearm seemed to “break” after being caught in an arm submission.

Sylvia initially protested the strikeBut he would soon retract when he saw the images of the clearly broken arm on the big screen. The heavyweight had surgery to insert screws into his forearm to aid the healing process and he returned to action only six months later. However, the scars from the battle with Mir almost two decades ago are still deep today.

“So my arm has been giving me trouble for over a year. My doctor contacted the UFC because it was paid for by them the first time. More or less under worker’s compensation. The UFC says it is not your problem and will not cover it. I don’t have insurance and it will cost more than $ 10,000 to fix it. Any ideas on what I should do? ”

Several of Sylvia’s fans asked UFC President Dana White to fund the surgeries the former fighter needs, while others have suggested he organize a crowdfunding effort.

Sylvia He has not competed in mixed martial arts since the 2013 loss to Ruslan Magomedov and he has faced fighters of the stature and category of Randy Couture, Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.