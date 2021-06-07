Video: Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco kissed the canvas in his boxing debut



Ochocinco also landed some good power shots.

The first fight of the billboard that will be starred by Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul, was starring Chad Johnson’s boxing debut, known as Chad Ochocinco, six times called to the NFL Pro Bowl, who had a remarkable appearance in the ring … even though he was not saved from kissing the canvas.

Ochocinco fought Brian Maxwell, who only had one boxing match as a professional but has struggled in the discipline of bare knuckle boxing.

It was a four-round fight, two minutes each. In the final round, when the cardio began to take its toll on both, the Cincinnati Bengals emblem paid dearly for a distraction.

Maxwell unleashed a power right hand that landed an unprotected jaw.. TO Eightfive’s legs gave out and he fell on the canvas face down.

He got up four seconds later. He did not get older and was able to endure the last minute of the fight, when the fight became more difficult.

Although the end of the fight made Maxwell look better, Ochocinco was in control of the battle for the first three rounds. He connected the occasional power blow and looked comfortable in the ring. He did not dodge the confrontation.

“Holy sh * t, that was fun to a real fucking knuckle fighter and I survived“Ochocinco said after the fight. Standing applause for a great athlete, who at 43 provided entertainment and tried himself in a new discipline.

Holy shit that was fucking fun against a real fucking bare knuckle fighter and i fucking survived 🙏🏾 – Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 7, 2021

Being an exhibition fight and not a professional one, there were no judges or official decision. Therefore, those who won were the fans.