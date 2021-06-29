Video: Former Glory and Bellator fighter knocks out person after incident in bar, assures it was self-defense

The former fighter of Bellator, Joe Schilling was involved in a bar fight. In the video that went viral on social networks, the striker appears attacking a client and knocking him out.

In social networks, he made public the video of what happened, but the video was removed by the rules of Instagram.

Notice

“Legitimate defense does not seem to exist in this country. I have the video. Thanks to everyone who cared ”, wrote Schilling after deleting the video from your account.

In audiovisual recording, it is possible to see the client saying some words out loud. Joe He appears walking and tries to pass the man. When he passes by, the guy says something to him, Schilling He decides to go back and without thinking twice, he thanked the person with fists.

After what happened, the man is knocked out. After the incident, Schilling leave the place.

It is not yet known what caused Joe’s assault. On social networks, after speaking out, he placed the hashtag #FuckRacists.

At 37 years old, Schilling became known for being a former champion of Muay thai in two organizations and winner of a middleweight tournament in 2013 from Glory Kickboxing. Later he focused on the MMA where he made 10 fights. Obtaining a record of 4-6. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Tony johnson on Bellator 229, months later he was fired from the organization.

Advertisement