More than 180,000 deaths from coronavirus, which WHO warns “will accompany us for a long time”

GENEVA: The world is far from submitting to the new coronavirus, which has caused nearly 180,000 deaths, warned the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Trump to suspend migration for two months, Senate approves USD 480,000 in support

USA: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he will suspend legal immigration to his country for 60 days except for temporary visas, and he wished the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the best after rumors that he is in serious health , while the Senate approved an aid plan for almost half a trillion dollars for the small and medium-sized companies affected by the crisis of the new coronavirus.

More than 110,000 deaths in Europe

Spain registered a slight increase in the daily number of deaths due to coronaviruses, in a Europe that registered timid uprisings of confinement: in Germany, small stores opened and in Great Britain, deputies returned to parliament, although most by videoconference.

Latin America faces the new coronavirus with new measures and economic adjustments

MEXICO: Latin American countries, which for the most part have not reached the peak of cases of the new coronavirus, take new measures such as the closure of metro stations in Mexico and a decrease in the reference rate by the central bank, flights to repatriate to its citizens to Ecuador and Bolivia as well as joint purchases of medicines to face the disease in Central America.

OTHER NEWS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BY REGIONS AND TOPICS:

First cases of COVID-19 in a nursing home in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: At least eight elderly people were removed by ambulance on Tuesday night from a nursing home in Buenos Aires, the first in which contagion of the new coronavirus is reported in Argentina.

Fear of giving birth in Guayaquil, a city decimated by the pandemic

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: In a small room without ventilation, the Ecuadorian Maoli Plaza completes her last month of pregnancy. Every time his breath is gone, he feels anguish, because he does not know if he is about to give birth or if it is the new coronavirus advancing through his body.

Anti-malaria drug without coronavirus benefit, study finds

WASHINGTON: An American study released Tuesday reveals that hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit against the disease. The antimalarial drug had been widely touted as a possible cure for COVID-19, but was in fact associated with more deaths.

Coronavirus tests mental health of medical personnel in New York

NEW YORK: Will we have enough protective gear? How will I get to work? Who will take care of my children? Part of the billions of people in isolation from the new coronavirus pandemic are suffering from anxiety and depression. But in the case of healthcare professionals, on the front lines, the new reality is incredibly harsh.

Weddings resume in California, but behind glass

Amid stringent measures of confinement and social distancing, in Orange County, California, they found a way to remarry in times of coronavirus: officials conduct the ceremony from inside a booth, installed in a parking lot. . Couples happy.

Can dogs detect covid-19? British investigators are trying

MILTON KEYNES, England: Can Dogs Detect Covid-19? The British NGO Medical Detection Dogs believes this is the case and began training its animals to sniff the coronavirus after successfully identifying other diseases such as cancer and parkinson’s.

OTHER NEWS IN THE WORLD

Iran successfully launched its first military satellite, amid tensions with the US

TEHRAN: The Guardians of the Iranian Revolution announced on Wednesday that they successfully launched their first military satellite, a news story coinciding with rising tensions with the United States in the Gulf region.

Goodbye to Marcos Mundstock, voice and soul of the Argentine group Les Luthiers

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine humorist and broadcaster Marcos Mundstock, icon of the Argentine artistic group Les Luthiers, died on Wednesday at the age of 77 in Buenos Aires.

= SPECIAL FORECASTS FOR EARTH DAY =

“Earth Day” turns 50 on Wednesday. For this occasion, its organizers wanted to emphasize the fight against climate change.

., a member of the Covering Climate Now initiative that brings together more than 400 media to strengthen climate coverage, issues a series of special notes.

“24 hours” in search of drinking water in Mexico

MEXICO: The search for water is a crucial problem in many countries of the planet. In Mexico, where the rainy season runs from May to September, it also has its complexities.

Hunting for beaver, the plague that puts the forests of Chilean Patagonia at risk

PUERTO WILLIAMS, Chile: With his rifle, Miguel Gallardo undertakes a colossal task: hunting the beavers that have become a plague in the Chilean Patagonia, since they were brought there in the 1940s to form a failed fur industry.

A canoe accordionist defends the Brazilian Amazon

CARAURI, Brazil: His accordion is almost as wide as his canoe, and his music rises above the tops of the trees: Eder Rodrigues do Nascimento, 60, paddles entire days singing verses about the protection of the Brazilian Amazon.

