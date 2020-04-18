Distrust in China’s balance sheet by COVID-19 as the West seeks to end confinement

WORLD: The world was over 150,000 dead from the new coronavirus and 2.2 million infected have been confirmed since December when the outbreak began in China. The Asian country reports 4,632 deaths while Western countries doubt this balance and plan the gradual end of the confinement that has engulfed the planet’s economy.

(China USA France Europe Germany WHO epidemic health virus pandemic coronavirus economy-Now available) NEW VIDEO

China, target of criticism and suspicions, raises balance dead by coronavirus

WUHAN, China: China, criticized for its lack of transparency when the new coronavirus emerged, revised its figures and announced on Friday 1,300 additional deaths in this pandemic that paralyzes the world.

(China health virus epidemic – Now available)

Bolsonaro asks to “resume jobs” after replacing his health minister in the midst of a pandemic

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again defended the resumption of economic activities on Friday after dismissing his health minister over differences over social isolation measures taken to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. In the opposite direction, the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro extended the partial quarantines.

(Brazil health virus pandemic epidemic disease – Now available)

The coronavirus epidemic is “under control” in Germany

BERLIN: The epidemic of the new coronavirus is “under control” in Germany, after a month of social restrictions, the government, which promises a mass production of masks, celebrated on Friday.

(Germany government epidemic health virus pandemic – Now available)

Health personnel represent 14% of those infected by COVID-19 in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Health workers represent 14% of COVID-19 infections in Argentina and so far there have been three deaths among these personnel, out of a total of 122 deaths, the Ministry of Health reported this Friday.

(Argentina virus epidemic pandemic health-04H00 GMT) NEW VIDEO

Latin America awaits the onslaught of the pandemic as deaths and infections increase

MEXICO: Latin America concentrated almost 90,000 infected and more than 4,000 deaths from the new coronavirus. Despite this, Brazil, which accumulates half of the deaths, called on Friday to resume activities, while countries such as Mexico and Argentina are preparing for the peak of infections.

(Mexico Brazil Ecuador Argentina Uruguay epidemic health virus pandemic coronavirus cruise tourism-03H00 GMT) NEW VIDEO

OTHER NEWS FROM THE THEME PANDEMIC

COVID-19 deals historic blow to Chinese growth

BEIJING: The COVID-19 epidemic brought an unprecedented slowdown to Chinese growth: GDP plummeted by 6.8% in the first quarter, its worst result since the end of the Maoist era.

(China virus health industry economy epidemic – Now available)

Without tourists in Cuba, the coronavirus also sickens the private sector

HAVANA: With its American convertibles tucked away in garages and its closed restaurants and cafes, Havana is a dead city. In Cuba, the private sector has suffered since the island closed its doors to stop COVID-19.

(Cuba USA economy epidemic tourism virus health – Now available)

Mexican transsexuals open community dining room to alleviate hunger during pandemic

TOLUCA, Mexico: When the new coronavirus began to spread in Mexico and the streets were almost deserted, a group of sex workers, in the central city of Toluca, wanted to show solidarity with those most in need and set up a dining room to offer them a plate of food.

(Mexico health virus pandemic epidemic homosexuals – Now available)

Bolivians seek to stop the coronavirus with ancestral medicinal plants

EL ALTO, Bolivia: Remedios Yujra, 42, takes a deep breath from a cooking herb used ancestral by the Aymara to purify his lungs as he passes through a fogging chamber installed in the Bolivian city of El Alto.

(Bolivia health epidemic pandemic virus- Now available)

7:30 pm in piazza Navona, the time of the guitarist from Rome against the coronavirus

ROME: It is 7:30 p.m. in Piazza Navona, in the heart of Rome, and like all sunsets, the chords of Jacopo Mastrangelo’s guitar sound, which has become a phenomenon on social networks in these times of pandemic and confinement.

(Italy health virus music epidemic – Now available)

In Malaysia there is a “ghost” around the coronavirus

KEMAMAN, Malaysia: For a few days now, a white specter with long hair has been tormenting a town in northeast Malaysia, terrifying its superstitious inhabitants to remain in their homes, and respect the confinement destined to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

(Malaysia unusual pandemic epidemic virus health beliefs – Now available)

The ordeal of searching for the dead in Guayaquil

Guayaquil, Ecuador: Darwin Castillo lost his father amid the pandemic in Guayaquil, the focus of greatest contagion in Ecuador. He went to retrieve the body in a crowded morgue. When he opened the bag, he realized it was not his relative’s.

(Ecuador health virus pandemic epidemic disease – already available) NEW VIDEO

Sea lions at ease in an empty Mar del Plata in Argentina

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina: A small colony of sea lions, a traditional postcard from the Argentine resort of Mar del Plata, won the streets adjacent to the city’s port, which appears deserted in quarantine due to coronavirus.

(Argentina animals virus – 03H30 GMT) NEW VIDEO

Coaches lead practices of Peruvian soccer players with video calls

LIMA: Mastering the ball between four walls and carrying buckets of water to strengthen muscles, Peruvian soccer players train at home during the COVID-19 quarantine, led by their technicians remotely.

(Peru fbl health virus epidemic – Now available)

= OTHER NEWS IN THE WORLD =

In Chile they regret and celebrate the “abstinence” from protesting that the coronavirus imposed

SANTIAGO: Six months after the social outbreak in Chile, different voices reflect the unexpected moment of introspection that this country has been going through since the second week of March, when street rage was paused due to the panic at the coronavirus.

(Chile political society demonstrations – already available)

Space Station astronauts return to Earth in pandemic

ALMATY: Two NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut returned from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth on Friday, which is in a pandemic of the new coronavirus.

(Kazakhstan USA Russia Space Aerospace ISS Health Virus Epidemic – Now Available)

Brasilia, the futuristic capital of Brazil, turns quarantine 60 years

BRASILIA: Brasilia, the planned city with iconic futuristic buildings, received the nickname “capital of hope”, but next Tuesday it turns 60 years plunged into planetary discouragement by the coronavirus pandemic and in extreme political tension by criticism of the President Jair Bolsonaro against the quarantine measures.

(Brazil urban planning architecture policy – Now available)

Once upon a time in Rome … the guitarist who reduces the pain of confinement

ROME: Sunset in Rome. In the middle of Navona square, Morricone’s notes played by a young guitarist mitigate the long Italian confinement and help to cope with the loneliness and uncertainty unleashed by the coronavirus.

(sub Italy health virus epidemic music – already available) NEW VIDEO