Trump links COVID-19 to China lab

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to impose new tariffs on Beijing after claiming that there is evidence linking the new coranavirus to a laboratory in China, adding a possible diplomatic crisis to the global health and economic disaster.

NEW VIDEO

Is Latin America prepared for the worst of the pandemic?

MONTEVIDEO: Latin America begins to ease the measures against the coronavirus in search of the “new normal”, but the threat that the worst is yet to come lurks, and experts warn that lowering your guard can be “disastrous”.



A Chinese laboratory already produces a possible vaccine against the virus

BEIJING: In a laboratory in northern Beijing, perhaps they have the expected antidote against the new coronavirus. Although not yet licensed, they have already launched production of the vaccine, while conducting clinical trials.



Hundreds of migrants seek to return to their country from Colombia

BOGOTA: Venezuelan migrants who lived day by day in Colombia, through informal jobs or street vendors, are now looking for a way to return to their country, given the confinement that left them with no resources to live.



Trump says he will resume his travels within the US next week

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that next week he will resume his travels across the country and that he expects euphoric campaign rallies ahead of next November’s elections as soon as possible.



= OTHER CURRENT NEWS =

Twenty ELN guerrillas demobilize in Colombia

BOGOTÁ: Twenty ELN guerrillas, recognized as the last rebel group in Colombia, surrendered to authorities in a troubled area in the southwest of the country, the Colombian government reported on Wednesday.

NEW VIDEO

Cuba protests to the US over its Embassy in Washington shot

HAVANA: The Cuban foreign ministry called on Thursday the charge d’affaires of the United States in Havana, Mara Tekach, to make a “vigorous protest” for what she called a “terrorist attack” against her embassy in Washington.

NEW VIDEO

Cuba blames US rhetoric for attack on its embassy in Washington

HAVANA: ENLARGEMENT.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez affirmed that the attack on the island’s embassy in Washington was encouraged by the “growing hostile rhetoric” against his country by the US State Department.

NEW VIDEO

Peruvian court grants bail to daughter of former president Fujimori

LIMA: A Peruvian appeals court released opposition leader Keiko Fujimori on bail on Thursday, on remand in prison for three months in the context of the corruption scandal of Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the judiciary reported.

NEW VIDEO

= OTHER NEWS FROM THE PANDEMIC, BY TOPIC =

Rio de Janeiro extends quarantine measures until May 11

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil: The state of Rio de Janeiro (southeast) renewed on Thursday the partial quarantine measures imposed since late March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already claimed nearly 6,000 lives in Brazil.

NEW VIDEO

The sacrifice of doctors in Guayaquil to flee unemployment

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Javier Palacios returned to work after four months. He is one of the doctors who, along with therapists and nurses, some excited about their first job, enlisted to attend to the pandemic in Guayaquil, the worst source of contagion in Ecuador.



Asymptomatic control, key in the fight against the pandemic in Cuba

HAVANA: Isolating patients who are infectious without symptoms and looking for possible patients house by house are some measures with which Cuba seeks to favorably change the course of the pandemic and reach the peak of transmission earlier than expected.



In the Netherlands, they bet on “smart” confinement

THE HAGUE: The beautiful spring days are lived almost as usual in the Netherlands, where shops are open and people can go out, a confinement called “smart” that contrasts with neighboring countries in the crisis of the new coronavirus.



Ingrid Betancourt: “What I lived in the jungle has helped me manage this isolation”

BOGOTÁ: They were six years of captivity at the hands of a guerrilla who limited their space and chained her to a tree. Ingrid Betancourt recalls and shares lessons learned from her tortuous kidnapping in the Colombian jungles now that millions are confined.



= ECONOMY =

Coronavirus sinks eurozone economy to unprecedented levels

BRUSSELS: The eurozone economy registered the largest contraction in its history in the first quarter of 2020, higher than that experienced during the Great Recession a decade ago, due to measures to contain the coronavirus.



Cornered by the pandemic, Argentine companies reinvent themselves to avoid dying

BUENOS AIRES: When Verónica stopped receiving orders from her printing company, she knew that she had to reinvent herself so that the business would survive the pandemic. From designing sets for exclusive stores in Buenos Aires, he went on to manufacture coronavirus protection screens as a lifeline.



= SOCIETY =

In a confined Cuba, the future is dreamed from the rooftops

HAVANA: They are hot days and little rain in Havana. When the wind cools the afternoon, William draws his violin, Leydi the sword and Adrian the mat. As long as the pandemic does not let them out, they pursue their dreams behind closed doors.



Kobra, a confined Brazilian muralist, promotes unity in a pandemic

ITU, Brazil: Eduardo Kobra is internationally known for his colorful murals, but the worldwide confinement of the coronavirus took him off the streets and led him to rethink his creative process. From this reflection a mural emerged that preaches faith and fosters solidarity in his native Sao Paulo.



Robots seal hospital sterilization for coronavirus in Ecuador

QUITO: ‘Panchito’, ‘Espejito’ and ‘El Boni’ have the strategic task of sterilizing a hospital for covid-19 patients in Quito. They are three robots that kill the virus in sanitary areas amid the pandemic that hits Ecuador.



Captain Tom, new British hero, turns 100

LONDON: Become a British hero after raising £ 30m for public health in a pandemic, military veteran Thomas Moore turned 100 on Thursday, a celebration almost transformed into a national holiday.



