(+ VIDEO) FLORIDA | Miami-Dade state prosecutor’s office activated a line to denounce the increase in the cost of gasoline

May 12, 2021 May 12, 2021

This Wednesday, the state prosecutor’s office of Miami-Dade announced the activation of a hotline so that users can make their complaints and / or complaints related to the increase in the price of gasoline.

After Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida on Tuesday, long lines began to be observed at service stations.

Katherine Fernández-Rund, physicist of Miami-Dade reported that a team of investigators is prepared to respond to each and every one of the complaints that users have that are related to the probable increase in the prices of fuel.

“Now that the Governor has declared a state of emergency, excessive price increases are a criminal offense. We are joining forces with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat greedy individuals and businesses who may use this situation to take advantage of the fundamental needs of our community by unnecessarily raising prices to outrageous levels, ”reported Fernandez-Rundle.

With information from Diario Las Américas

