

VIDEO: Fight in a Mexican food restaurant; Policewoman beats subject and knocks out lady

Photo: Video capture anonymus_sin / Courtesy

The video of a Fight that allegedly occurred in a store for the sale of food mexican known as El Pulpo Restaurant located in Dallas in which a female police officer beat up at least one subject and knocked out one Ms.

The video begins with the subject hitting the policewoman in the face without expecting that the officer would launch against him to defend himself to the point that one of the ladies present tried to defend him, but the only thing he got was that they gave him a punch in the face, so hard, that it was “outside from circulation“.

#VideoViral 📹

Police woman deals punches in #ElPulpoRestaurant, in #Dallas, and gives a right hand to a woman who tried to hit her 🥊👮‍♀️

You don’t need context, enjoy 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/V8REQQKVwX – Anonymous Uncensored 🇲🇽🔎🌎 (@anonymus_sin) May 12, 2021

Read also: VIDEO: “Damn Mexicans, who the hell is going to believe them”, racist women in California

After that the woman police kept handing out blows to right-handed and sinister until he brought out the man who allegedly started the brawl. All this while a person asked the woman beaten by the security agent if she was alright.

The date and time the video was recorded and what caused the pitched battle is unknown as the authorities have not commented on what allegedly happened in the place of Mexican food El Pulpo Restaurant located in Lake June Road near Buckner Boulevard.

Another fight in that same restaurant

This is the second altercation in this food sales place because according to Fox News, in September 2019, the police investigated a fight that left two men injured outside that restaurant from food mexican located in Pleasant Grove.

In that fight that occurred in 2019, one man was shot while the other suffered wounds serious in the fight that occurred near midnight (local time) in the parking lot of the restaurant.

You may also like:

VIDEO: They describe as “Karen” an old nosy woman who invaded property to reprimand children

VIDEO: Racists call Hispanic “frijolero” and ask him to return to Mexico in Escondido, California

VIDEO: Go back where you came from! Racist woman yells at Hispanic in Walmart parking lot

VIDEO: Narcos persecute people who cross the US-Mexico border

Go back to Mexico! Portland woman yells at employee after spilling soda and spitting on food cart

VIDEO: Woman runs to migrants when they enter the United States, ‘this is not your country’, she tells them