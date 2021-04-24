Video: Fidel Martínez’s goal at Xolos de Tijuana vs Necaxa

Los Xolos de Tijuana and Rayos del Necaxa met in the match on matchday 16 of Closing 2021 of the MX League on the field of the Caliente Stadium this Friday with the need to earn points, one to qualify for the playoffs and another to finish as worthy as possible in the championship.

Los Xolos de Tijuana, which already has Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench to replace Pablo Guede, who is in 15th place in the standings with just 16 points, so a victory against Necaxa will be vital for the border of get back into the repechage zone.

For its part, Necaxa, led by Guillermo Vázquez, is in last place with 11 units by only adding two victories in the championship, plus five draws and eight defeats in the contest, so with only six points to play more, they do not have Ray options to reach the repechage.

Given this, the Xolos went to the front on the scoreboard at minute 60 due to the work of Fidel Martínez who only managed to close the clamp at the goal, after a great center razo that they put him in the small area of ​​Necaxa.

