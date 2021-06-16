Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the longest home run of his career and celebrated it with an epic bat flip



Tatis Jr. celebrated as we are used to.

Photo: Dustin Bradford / .

This Wednesday, Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his good streak with the log giving a very special home run, the longest of his career. As soon as he hit the ball, he knew it was full back. His celebration did not take long to appear: he performed his particular bat flip to celebrate, dropping the bat in style.

The home run was 477 feet, Y the ball landed 10-15 rows behind left field.

477 from @tatis_jr 😱 That’s the longest HR of his career. pic.twitter.com/BeNm13cJzV – MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2021

Coors Field is a very favorable ballpark for hitters. And if we add to that factor the power of the Dominican, this is the result: the longest home run of his career.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is on fire. On the previous day he had also hit a full lap ball.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. AGAIN !! pic.twitter.com/XEdQQMo4N1 – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 16, 2021

The native of San Pedro de Macoris approached Vladimir Guerrero Jr., also Dominican, in the list of top MLB home runners this season.

“Vladdy” has 22 full-lap hits, while “El Niño” already has 21 home runs. However, Tatis Jr. has missed 17 games. If he stays healthy, everything indicates that he will become the home run leader in 2021. The face of baseball?