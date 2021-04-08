VIDEO: Fernando Navarro’s great goal at Club León vs Toronto FC at Concachampions

The Esmeraldas de León will seek to start with the right foot their participation in the 2021 season of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving the visit of Toronto FC in the first game in the Round of 16.

The set of the Fiera that the Mexican coach directs Ignacio Ambriz arrives on a three-game winning streak in the MX League; while the Canadian cadre of the American strategist Chris Arms is in full preseason ahead of the start of the tournament in the MLS.

Before the first half hour of play at the León stadium, the Panzas Verdes squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the defender’s score Fernando Navarro.

What a great goal by Fernando Navarro that gives the home team a 1-0 advantage! @Clubleonfc @TorontoFC # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/ufbKXNaFVS – Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) April 8, 2021

In the 26th minute, the Mexican defender took advantage of the facilities of the maple leaf saga and with a right volley shot, he left the goalkeeper with no chances. Alex Bono for 1-0.

GOOOOOOOOLAZOOOOOO OF FEEEEER NAVARROOOOOO pic.twitter.com/6e61cV9HPY – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 8, 2021

