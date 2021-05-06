Video: Federico Viñas’ goal at Club América vs Portland Timbers

The Eagles of Club América hosted the MLS Portland Timbers squad tonight in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, after they tied one goal in the first leg, so tonight in the Estadio Azteca both teams will define who will advance to the next round.

Club América, led by Santiago Solari, has a slight advantage in the tie against Portland Timbers due to the away goal they achieved in the first leg from Roger Martínez, since the 0-0 will allow the Eagles to advance.

For its part, the MLS team led by Giovanni Savarese, will seek to score a goal to force America to have to go out to score yes or yes.

However, despite these scenarios, América went ahead on the scoreboard with a great header from the Uruguayan striker. Federico Viñas at minute 21 of the first half, after a great lateral center from Mauro Lainez on the left side.

