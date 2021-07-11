Video: Fantastic definition of Di María to overtake the Argentine National Team

The first 20 minutes passed without any clear opportunity for the finalists of the America Cup 2021. It was a duel locked in the Maracana until “El Fideo” appeared Angel Di Maria with an exquisite definition before the departure of goalkeeper Edenson.

First, the intelligence of the midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in seeing how Di María marked the long pass to him and to the opposite field he launched a directed long ball. The Argentine ’11’ won the back of the advanced centrals and went on his way to glory.

🇦🇷🔥⚽ Goool from @Argentina! Ángel Di María wins his back on the defense and defines with a fantastic 😍😍😍 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/ZADQGEi6m9 #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #ARGBRA I #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/pWWvOgelMq – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 11, 2021

Seeing Ederson, he subtly bit her to shout his goal and show his usual heart in his festivities. A score that puts Argentina ahead in the first half served as a kind of revenge for a Di María who always missed the previous finals due to some situations.