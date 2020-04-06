Ezra Miller.

Ezra Miller, the American actor who plays Flash in the justice league, starred in a reprehensible episode that made him trending on the networks. In a video you can see how a fan approaches him making gestures of fight in slow motion and then he hangs her and throws her to the ground.

The video began circulating on Reddit and Twitter. According to the images, the fan’s companion is recording the meeting between them in Ireland until the camera moves when Ezra begins to say “Do you want to fight? Do you want to fight?” and in a matter of seconds hold the girl by the neck to finish pushing her.

At that moment, who filmed the video cuts to try to stop the actor. So far, Miller, who was also part of Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them, has not released a statement. It is unknown whether this is a premeditated episode or a bad joke.

Similarly, fans and fans repudiated the episode.

