Video exposes Galilea Montijo and her bulging belly in Hoy

In the middle of a new video, the presenter Galilea Montijo appears with some of the program’s hosts to present a third edition of the contest “The Stars Dance Today“However, her dress seems to want to reveal something else.

This Monday, May 3, when Hoy conductors presented the third week of the dance contest, in the middle of the recording, Galilea Montijo, captured all the attention was not the only fact that her dress was full of glitter, but also because the garment seemed very tight to the body of the “tapatia” which highlighted even more a certain area.

“Gali“She seems to have noticed it, so for a long time she kept her hands at that height which made it more evident, since a slight bulge can be seen. It should be said that the” cheerleader “has repeatedly ruled out a possible pregnancy.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who appears accompanied by some of her colleagues in the morning forum: Lambda García, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre, Andrea Legarreta, Marysol González and Paul Stanley appeared with the famous collaborator of the magazine program to give an important announcement.

Today begins our third week of “The Stars Dance Today” which will be spectacular. He promised the “former Tv girl”, after starting the transmission of the popular program.

Likewise, Andrea Legarreta, who wore a black and white outfit that stretched and covered her legs almost to the ankle, continued to anticipate the news that this day’s programming will offer.

As in most occasions, the famous 47-year-old appeared with a very colorful outfit in which she wore a short silver dress which made her stand out due to the large number of glitters embedded in the garment.

What he also complemented with strappy sneakers to match the color of the luminous clothing that conformed to his silhouette.

And it is also worth reiterating that it is Galilea Montijo who serves as one of the conductors within this acclaimed section composed of participants, conductors and judges.

So now more than ever, the cast of the morning of Las Estrellas appear more elegant during the transmissions.

Mainly the endearing presenter of programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, among others, who once again shows that bright tones cannot be absent from her wardrobe and this time she again exudes elegance and good taste.

“He has denied pregnancies”

It is not the first time that the former interpreter of novels such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, among others, has denied pregnancy rumors before the cameras.

A few months ago, “La Montijo” would completely rule out said rumors when questioned on this issue, in which she also referred, “I would be delighted.”

In a past interview, he clarified once and for all, the details about these new versions that indicate, “is in the sweet waiting”: “Tell me how much I have,” he commented on that occasion.

When you are pregnant, sooner or later it will be noticed, I would be the first to tell them, the collaborator reiterated after being approached by the cameras for the youtuber channel, Eden Dorantes.

Montijo Torres, began her career in the world of acting, participating in several novels, later she was a host in various programs, such as “Vida Tv” which she led together with Héctor Sandarti, today, she is one of the members of the morning with more antiquity and one of those that has mostly been the target of various controversies.