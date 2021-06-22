Video: exciting tribute to Maradona’s goal in Argentina vs England, Mexico 86, 35 years ago | National teams

Diego Maradona died last year but even now, 35 years later, it is still possible to hear him.

TyC Sports has achieved this, in a video that gathers testimonies from several people, some direct witnesses, who experienced the best goal of the World Cup: the one that scored 10 against England in the World Cup in Mexico 86.

An entire generation had to see it on video, in photos, from a distance, half pixelated. But other seniors, including none other than the World Cup scorer, Gary Lineker, tell how they lived that moment, 35 years ago.

If you remember it too, prepare your handkerchief. This is the video:

35 years after the best goal of all time, our tribute to Diego’s masterpiece with the testimony of Maradona himself recorded in March 2020 and of all the witnesses of that unforgettable creation. pic.twitter.com/FBUz5Mpnf7 – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 22, 2021

The guests refer to this goal:

Maradona’s goal, by Víctor Hugo Morales

