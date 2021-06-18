VIDEO: Exact moment when hitman shoots a man in front of 2 children in New York



VIDEO: Exact moment that hitman shoots a man in front of 2 children in New York

Photo: NYPDTips Video Capture / Courtesy

A subject shot a 24-year-old in front of children who were shot within inches of the avenue Sheridan of Bronx on New York and the moment of the aggression was captured in video.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. Thursday (local time) in front of 1551 Sheridan Avenue. The scenes show how the children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, miraculously avoided being hit by the bullets while the gunman opened fire on his target, the 24-year-old man.

🚨WANTED for a NON-FATAL SHOOTING: On 6/17 at 6:45 PM, in front of 1551 Sheridan Av in #theBronx @ NYPD44Pct, the subject in black shot a 24-year-old male victim multiple times about his body and fled on a scooter operated by the other wanted subject. Have info? Call us @NYPDTips. pic.twitter.com/TgYBjzxlVx – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 18, 2021

The victim was hit in the leg and back and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover as the injuries did not put his life at risk.

After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter with one of his personal accomplices and they both fled north on Sheridan Avenue.

So far the authorities have not reported the possible motive for the crime or the identity of the 24-year-old victim or whether the children she was with were her relatives.

Given what happened, authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to call the New York Police Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, in Spanish, at 1-888 -57-TRACK (74782).

