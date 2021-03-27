VIDEO: Exact moment when an armed group shoots in a Cancun bar in Mexico



Armed attack on a bar in Cancun.

Photo: Video capture Julio César Solís / Courtesy

In social networks circulates the exact moment of an armed attack in the style narco in a nightclub known as Ginza, which left as a balance at least seven persons injured and a dead Just at the beginning of the Easter holidays, a shooting was recorded inside a bar in the tourist municipality of Benedict Juarez better known as Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico.

The shooting took place shortly before 3 o’clock (local time), in the bar that is located in the Super apple 3, on the avenue Bonampak.

And so, the gunmen got out of the # Cancún taxi, and shot at their discretion in the bar #Ginza pic.twitter.com/zPvgflz4lv – Julio César Solís (@ jcsolis82) March 26, 2021

In the scenes you can see how the criminals get out of a taxi and begin to shoot at the people who were at the entrance of the bar and then escape in the same vehicle in which they arrived.

So far it is unknown if the shooting It was at the hands of a group of hitmen related to some group of the drug trafficking or a attack isolated.

Of the seven injured, three men and one woman, apparently, all were customers of the bar and were transferred to a nearby hospital aboard ambulances from the cross Red and from a private company. Regarding the other three injured and the person who would have lost his life, nothing has been reported so far.

So far the causes of what happened are unknown, although because a few days ago that same bar was attacked with bullets, it is presumed that it could be related to organized crime gangs.

