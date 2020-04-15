Fans are convinced that Evaluna Montaner has the first symptoms of pregnancy because of the statements she made in this video …

Just a couple of months ago, Evaluna Montaner She arrived at the altar with her boyfriend of several years, Camilo, and the rumors of a possible pregnancy have started to sound!

It all started when Marlene Rodríguez, Evaluna’s mother, revealed that she had written a book on motherhood to guide her daughter in this beautiful stage, now that she is happily married, but it was Evaluna’s reaction that most caught the attention of fans , because it did not stop caressing his tummy.

Evaluna Montaner could be having the first symptoms of pregnancy

Now the rumors of a possible pregnancy have intensified, as fans are convinced that Evaluna revealed her first symptoms with this video:

“I wanted to tell you that I did exercise today Monday April 13 and … I threw up”: Evaluna declared.

While some fans are convinced that Evaluna is presenting the first symptoms of pregnancy, others believe that the Club 57 star tried harder in training and therefore ended up throwing up.

What do you think? Do you think Evaluna could be pregnant?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico