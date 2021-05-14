Video: Erick Aguirre’s goal in Pachuca vs Club América

The Tuzos of Pachuca and the Eagles of Club América met today in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, on the Hidalgo Stadium field with the intention of taking advantage to the return next Sunday at the Azteca Stadium.

Pachuca, who qualified for the big party of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League through the playoffs, where they had to eliminate Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara 4-2, seeks to take advantage of their local status to take advantage of an America who managed to be very solvent in the regular phase of the championship.

For their part, those led by Santiago Solari, directly classified the Liguilla in second place overall by adding 38 points, being one of the best offenses of the tournament and also defenses of the tournament, by scoring 26 goals and having only 14 in against.

However, Pachuca took the lead after a great header from Erik Aguirre that left Guillermo Ochoa without a chance at minute 30, after taking a corner kick from the right side.

