VIDEO: Erick Aguirre’s goal at Rayados vs Club Pachuca in Liga MX

The Rayados del Monterrey will seek to stay in the top positions in the general table, receiving the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre it descended to the fifth position after the triumph of the Strip of Puebla and Santos Laguna; while the Hidalgo team of the Uruguayan strategist Paulo pezzolano It is in the 14th place.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis in mourning, U-20 player Ian Legorreta dies

After the first moments in the complement of the game in the ‘Steel Giant’, the Bella Airosa squad has taken the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Erick Aguirre.

THE PACHUCA WINS IT! #RayadosxFOX Erick Aguirre puts the Tuzos ahead after being completely alone in the area pic.twitter.com/ZMZ15Sl9SN – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 19, 2021

In the 48th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Rayados de Monterrey saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Hugo Gonzalez for 1-0.

⌚️ 49 ‘| Monterrey 0-1 PACHUCA GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Professor … shall we sing it or will there be VAR? GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF PACHUCA! @ Erickg_14 DEFINE IN THE AREA, IN THAT GOAL … By: @Netbet_MX # EnEquipoPorLaInclusión # TeJuroQueTeAmo #MTYPAC pic.twitter.com/Z6Mc1nTGdL – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) April 19, 2021

Read also: Club América: Solari equals the mark at the Azteca Stadium in short tournaments

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Rayados de Monterrey Club Pachuca Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Clausura 2021