Video: Eric del Castillo, father of Kate del Castillo, was taken to hospital after suffering a fall

Eric del Castillo He was taken to the emergency area of ​​a hospital in Mexico City yesterday afternoon after suffering a fall.

According to reports, Del Castillo, 86, entered the venue on his own foot, although with difficulties.

Several media indicated that the famous father of Kate del Castillo, entered the same clinic, located in the south of the City, in which the actress Silvia Pinal She has been hospitalized for a few days and would soon leave.

According to a show program in Mexico, the star of ‘Perro Callejero’ was accompanied by his daughter Verónica and his wife Kate Trillo, who accompanied him at all times, because he was weak and wobbly.

The actor’s daughter commented that her father had an accident in a recent fall, which is why it was decided to take him to the hospital.

📺 #Gossip | #LastMoment: Eric del Castillo is HOSPITALIZED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IyrURmUjBi – Gossip (@ChismorreoTv) June 30, 2021

Followers and fans of Del Castillo have shown on social networks their concern for the artist’s health, about which no further details have been given so far.