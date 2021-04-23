

VIDEO: Entire family crushed to death by fatal collision between cargo trucks

Photo: Video Capture Anonymous / Courtesy

A family from five people He died of way tragic after being caught in the collision of two cargo trucks in Brazil and the video of what happened circulates on social networks.

The victims were identified as Marcio Ramos de Souza, from 45 years, his wife Dina charlen, 39, his two young children and his niece from 14 years, Kethenen Wenil, died due to impact.

Marcio, 45, Dina, 39, Kethenen, 14, and two little girls were the victims of the tragic accident 😰 pic.twitter.com/Og25v3zIvJ – Anonymous Uncensored 🇲🇽🔎🌎 (@anonymus_sin) April 22, 2021

In social networks the video of the moment in which the car of the family is crushed between the two trucks.

The terrifying images show how the car was crushed and “turned into scrap metal”Among heavy vehicles, the Brazilian news portal Estradas reported.

The unfortunate accident occurred when the family was traveling in their car in the north of Brazil on Monday, April 19, and a truck stopped in front of them while another coming from behind pulled up. impact against them, which caused the family to be pressed between the twisted irons.

After what happened in the BR-316 highway on Santa Maria do In order to, firefighters came to remove family members from the vehicle, but unfortunately all were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local media, the Federal Highway Police confirmed that an investigation is underway into the five deaths.

The second truck of the incident it was hauling cement as it approached at high speed, crushing the car when the brakes apparently failed.

