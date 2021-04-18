VIDEO: Enrique Guzmán kisses his daughter Alejandra Guzmán on the mouth

Since Frida sofia, daughter of Alejandra Guzman, offered an interview to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in which he reveals that his grandfather Enrique Guzman groped her when she was five, many are the things that have come to light around the family Guzman Pinal. The fabric that has been cut in a short time is a lot and, for the cherry on the cake, now they spread a video in which the Mexican singer and actor appears kissing Alejandra Guzmán on the mouth.

Already Frida had given indications that perhaps Enrique Guzman he could have misbehaved with one of his daughters. In fact, an interview has also been published in which Alexandra She is by his side and he says that she “is good and that she is also his daughter and that is why he touches her leg.” All this during the broadcast of a television show. In addition, Frida published in one of her communications that “Everyone has their times.”

The fact is that it was not one but the several kisses that were given in the mouth during an Enrique Guzmán concert. Alexandra approached the platform gave some flowers to his father and this he kissed her twice on the mouth. Later, she went up on the stage, they danced and sang to the rhythm of “The plague” while he took her by the waist to kiss her again. Sometime, “The Queen of Rock” from Mexico said “She loves to be on a stage where several greats have stepped on, but the one she loves the most and the one she needs the most is her father”, assured the Mexican very excited and visibly proud of her father.

Remember that many families have the habit of kissing their children on the mouth, although this is a practice that is usually done when the children are younger. The truth is that many of the followers of these great artists from Mexico They criticized the kiss between them and so they let it be known in the account of Instagram of the show “First hand”, where this video came out recently. It was even the same journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infant the one who presented it. However, he declined to comment on the matter. He just said that “It seemed strange to him and that it is one more line for the tiger.”

As to Silvia Pinal, Enrique Guzmán’s ex-wife and Alejandra’s mother, issued a statement in which she reiterated her support for her granddaughter Frida Sofía, who She already has a lawyer who will take care of all the legal actions that the singer will also take against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán. The latter, for his part, assured that he intends to sue his granddaughter in the USA.

