Video: Emotional message from Real Madrid to say goodbye to its captain Sergio Ramos

No matter how great football institutions are, it is their men who have made them great. Y Sergio Ramos is one of those eternal stories of Real Madrid, by personality, character and talent. A central defender who encompassed everything good about a footballer.

“Thank you for everything you have given to this club and for defending our shield leaving your soul in each game and always fighting to the end,” said President Florentino Pérez.

Sergio Ramos in his speech was very sentimental, so much so that at 10 seconds he burst into tears. He pulled himself together and sent his farewell message to the white fans.

“The time has come, one of the most difficult in my life, the time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid. I came from the hand of my father… ”, right here came the cry of the player.

“It is inevitable to get excited, I would have liked to say goodbye at our stadium, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Thanks to Real Madrid, I will always carry you in my heart. A wonderful stage is closing, unique in my life, a stage of hope and future opens with a lot of desire to want to demonstrate my best level for many years and to be able to add another title to my record ”, he added.

Then he gave a fraternal hug with Florentino Pérez, thus leaving behind any type of conflict. And the president put the gold badge on the outgoing captain.

On social networks, the club dedicated a farewell video to him that moved the fans.

