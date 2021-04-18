VIDEO: Emanuel Aguilera’s goal at Club América vs Cruz Azul del Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 15 of Clausura 2021 continued this Saturday, April 17 with the Young Classic between the Águilas of Club América and the Cruz Azul Machine, in a game where Emanuel Aguilera scored the first goal of the night at the Azteca Stadium at the minute 39.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine comes from getting its 12th straight victory against Chivas del Guadalajara, while Santiago Solari’s Águilas thrashed the UANL Tigres and also remain undefeated with 7 consecutive wins.

Also read: Chivas: Fans surrender to Alexis Vega for his great game vs Xolos

After a controversial play on Álvaro Fidalgo, the whistler of the match scored a penalty in favor of América, which Emanuel Aguilera charged with power, to put the Eagles ahead at minute 39 from eleven steps.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: