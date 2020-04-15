Video Eduardo Yáñez denies rumors about his health | Instagram

It was through a video that Eduardo Yáñez shared in his official account of Instagram where it denies the rumors about your state of health.

For some days he was a victim of teasing and strong criticism on social networks because in the morning program Hoy appeared wearing a bit of weight gain.

Days later he clarified that due to the hustle of work decided to self-medicate because of severe pain without knowing that the medicine contained cortisone.

Cortisone is used to treat a wide variety of ailments and can be administered intravenously, orally or cutaneously in this case. Eduardo had to inject it, the contraindications of it is that it causes swelling.

When he was interviewed, he clarified that when he realized it, he began to stop using this medicine precisely to take care of his health. over-consume It can put the life of those who consume it at risk.

Some media They have shared that the actor used it for years and that even knowing the risks he continued to do so.

That is why now, according to the magazine TV Notes Doctors fear for his health, everything was revealed through an interview with a friend of the actor and also a former employee.

In the video that Yáñez shared He commented that he was in his home due to the quarantine that we are going through every literal world, and he mentioned very calmly something that left his followers calm.

“I want to comment that to all those who are concerned about my health that once again all these magazines when they do not have to sell invent something, they do their photoshop, they are saying that my health is very critical and no, I feel very good in my house keeping quarantine, “argued Eduardo.

In the video he looks quite good, very happy and above all thanking people They surely have sent him worried messages, he has sent blessings to everyone and he hopes that we will take shelter in our homes to avoid more contagions.

