VIDEO: Eduardo Aguirre’s goal in Santos Laguna vs Puebla in the semifinals of Clausura 2021

The activity of the first leg semifinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament continued this Thursday, May 20, with the visit of the Puebla Strip to Santos Laguna at TSM Corona, in a duel where Eduardo Aguirre scored the first goal of the night.

Nicolás Larcamón’s Strip comes from eliminating the Rojinegros del Atlas in the quarterfinals, while Guillermo Almada’s Guerreros did the same against the Rayados del Monterrey.

Also read: Liga MX: Government of Pachuca will impose millionaire fine on Tuzos

Barely 40 seconds into the first half, Eduardo “el Mudo” Aguirre took advantage of a service from the right wing to launch a popcorn and beat Anthony Silva, scoring a “dressing room goal” for the Warriors.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: