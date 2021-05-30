Video: Edson Álvarez’s own goal in Mexico vs Iceland

The Mexican National Team faced the Iceland selection at AT&T Stadium, in the city of Dallas, Texas, in a friendly duel in which Edson Álvarez opened the scoring with an own goal in minute 14.

El Tri, led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, prepares with this match against Iceland for the start of the Final Four in the Concacaf Nations League, where they will face Costa Rica in the semifinals.

Also read: Ignacio Malcorra could leave the Atlas, Estudiantes de la Plata seeks his signing

After a rather hesitant start by Mexico in the lower zone, Sævarsson took a shot after reaching the right wing and Edson Álvarez ended up pushing the ball into his own goal, for 1-0 in minute 14.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: