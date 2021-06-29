Video: Edinson Cavani’s goal in Uruguay vs Paraguay

The Uruguay national team and the squad of Paraguay they met this afternoon in the match corresponding to day 5 of group A of the Copa América on the field of the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, with the aim of adding three units that maintain the aspirations of both teams.

However, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani put the Uruguay National Team ahead on the scoreboard at minute 21 from the penalty spot against Paraguay, putting the Uruguayans in a good position to qualify for the next round.

Uruguay came to this match after adding four points in this tournament, after accumulating a victory, a draw and a defeat in this Copa América, so victory will be vital to stay alive.

For its part, Paraguay is second in the group with 6 units and will try to achieve the leadership of the group with a victory to catch up with Argentina, hoping that the Albiceleste does not win their match.

