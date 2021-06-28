Video: Éder Militao’s goal in Brazil vs Ecuador

The Brazil’s selection and of Ecuador They were measured in the match corresponding to day 5 of the Copa América on the pitch of the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Stadium, with the purpose above all of the hosts, to establish themselves in the leadership of group B.

The Brazilian team took to the field and continued to show their good moment in the tournament by taking the lead with a goal from Real Madrid defender Éder Militao in the 38th minute with a solid header putting Ecuador on the ropes.

Brazil came to this match with full victories after achieving three wins in their three previous matches in the competition against Venezuela, Peru and has just beaten a struggling Colombia to which they had to come back, placing themselves at the top of the group with 9 units.

For its part, the whole of Ecuador has not won in this contest adding two points from two draws and one defeat, so that a new defeat would leave them very touched.

