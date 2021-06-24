Video: Ecuador and Peru thrashed each other in the best match of the Copa América 2021



Ecuador and Peru fought for the win until the last second.

The fourth day of the America’s Cup 2021 started with a great match between Ecuador and Peru. The two teams played a final, and from the beginning it was evident. As a consequence we witness a goal fair… Without any winner. A 2-2 that maintains the qualification options of both teams, but that complicates the Ecuadorian team.

Ecuador hit first

The first half belonged to Ecuador, who entered the Goiás field with determination in search of a key victory for their aspirations to qualify for the quarterfinals.

At 23 ′, a poisonous center from Pervis Estupiñán connected with the foot of the Peruvian Renato Tapia, who could not avoid scoring a goal against.

Gooooooooooool from Ecuador! 🔥⚽ Peru's own goal to put the Tricolor ahead. 🔥 🇪🇨 1-0 🇵🇪

📺 TUDN and @univision

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 23, 2021

The “Tri” did not lower the revolutions, it continued to be more in the game and football rewarded it with a new goal. Just before the break he turned Ayrton Preciado, taking advantage of the inattention of his rival.

Gooooooooooal from Ecuador! 🔥 Preciado scores the second of the Tricolor in a mark error of the Incas. ⚽ 🇪🇨 2-0 🇵🇪

📺 TUDN and @univision

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 23, 2021

The 2-0 seemed lethal for Peru, who had shown very little in the first 45 minutes. However, after halftime, “La Blanquirroja” reacted.

Peru: champion reaction

Peru had a champion reaction. He overwhelmed Ecuador at the beginning of the complement and it took him just under 10 minutes to equalize the score at two goals.

At 49 ′, Gianluca Lapadula He made his debut as a scorer with Peru by defining with the tranquility of a good striker a heads up against goalkeeper Hernán Galindez. Lapadula received an excellent filtered pass from Christian Cueva, the one in charge of pulling the strings on offense.

Gooooooooooool from Peru! ⚽ Lapadula does the discount and the second half promises a great game. 🔥 🇪🇨 2-1 🇵🇪

📺 TUDN and @univision

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 23, 2021

Five minutes after 1-2 came 2-2. And just like the epic afternoon of playoffs in Quito, Peru punished Ecuador with a counterattack.

It was again led by Gianluca Lapadula, who received a deep ball, had the help of his marker, who fell, and passed it from left to André Carrillo. The Al-Hilal striker did not make a mistake when defining the heads up.

Peru managed to overcome a very adverse result to retain its position in the top 4 of group B, and thus have great options to qualify for the quarterfinals.

'Culebra' present! 🐍⚽️ André Carrillo put the tie 2-2 of our @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 in Goiania. – Peruvian Selection 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) June 23, 2021

Ecuador looked for it more on the end, but could not specify. Peru played everything in their counterattack options, very much in the style of the aforementioned match in Quito.

The “Blanquirroja” maintained third place in the group B table, with four units. For its part, Ecuador will finish the day in fourth place, with two points. Both teams depend on themselves to advance to the round on the final date, but the outlook is not the same for both.

On the last day, to be played this Sunday, June 27, Ecuador will face Brazil, while Peru will collide with Venezuela. Obviously, the “Tri” has a very complicated commitment ahead. However, anything can happen in the Copa América.