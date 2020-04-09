Harley-Davidson has launched its first electric motorcycle and with the Tesla Model 3 they have faced each other in a race to show who is the fastest

Livewire It is the name of the first Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle, and it has faced a duel on the track against the newly launched Model 3 from Tesla, to demonstrate the potential that both reach when it comes to rolling.

The high power, zero emission duel was documented by the YouTube DragTimes, and consisted of traveling a quarter of a mile, equivalent to approximately 402 meters, to know who would be the first to reach the goal.

During the duel, two drag and in both the bike prevailed for just a few tenths of a second (0.048 and 0.060). The Livewire demonstrated a significantly better reaction time at the start line than Model 3 from Tesla, which was slower at start-up, but recovered and managed to catch up at the end thanks to its acceleration and top speed advantages.

According to the Posta portal, lightness offers certain advantages to the motorcycle, while the strength and design features of the Tesla make it more aerodynamic. The car is much bigger and heavier, weighing just over 1,800 kilograms compared to just 250 on the Harley. However, the creation of Elon musk It has 473 horsepower and its maximum speed is around 260 kilometers per hour, while the LiveWire consists of 105 horses and reaches a speed of 177 kilometers per hour.

The time difference was minimal and it turned out to be insignificant, and even more so if we take into account that a speed spike in a straight line is not the best way to measure the overall performance of a vehicle.

Circumstances assume that the Model 3 would likely have won if the race had traveled a longer distance, as it has a higher top speed.

