United States.- Tom felton, who gave life to Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga, and Austin Swift, brother of Taylor Swift sThey went viral after the release of the trailer for the film Braking for Whales, in which they appear passionately kissing.

Although after the young wizard’s final film, Felton has participated in other productions, most have gone unnoticed by his audience outside of Europe; It is for this reason that his participation in this film has surprised everyone.

Braking for Whales stars Tom and Tammin Sursok (Pretty little liars and Hannah Montana), who play a pair of brothers Sart and Brandon who undertake a road trip in the hope of fulfilling their mother’s last wish: to deposit their ashes on the body of a whale.

They were amazed

While the trip goes by, the brothers discover their sexuality, that’s when the former Harry Potter star meets “JT”, played by Swift.

In the video of the advance of the tape you can see “Draco” chatting with Austin, but soon after he punches him and finally, both passionately kissing against a wall.

According to the film’s director, Sean McEwen, in an interview with the portal The Leaky-Cauldron, he confessed that the kiss scene between the two actors was surprising and emotional.

I think the whole bar scene, when she meets JT, played by the extraordinary young actor Austin Swift. Everything that happens there was written to be stunning, surprising, and emotional, and Tom not only brought it, but made it his own and something else. The scene ends with a heartbreaking moment of self-actualization in the bathroom and I think Felton’s performance is on par with the greats. That night left the entire crew amazed, ”he said.

Filmed in just 12 days

The tape was written by the same director and the former Pretty Little Liars actress and from the beginning they had a clear idea about the story that was shot in just 12 days.

It really is independent cinema in its most distinctive form. We shot the movie in 12 days, 12 days! And if it wasn’t for Tom’s professionalism, attitude and talent, it never would have turned out the way he did, ”he said.

Braking for Whales will be available from April 29 in the store of iTunes in the United States, although it is unknown when it will be released for Latin America.

