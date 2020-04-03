Video Dr Chunga, Andrés Bustadora surprises with ingenious invention

Andrés Bustamente has become a trend in social networks, the comedian reminded all his followers of the famous Dr. Chunga, who returned to give us an excellent option these days.

The popular doctor is aware that today we must avoid contact with other human beings, which is why he made an ingenious invention.

Busto shared a video that he recorded, according to the doctor, not in his laboratory, but at home, respecting the measures that must be followed.

It may interest you: Memes, worldwide fall of whatsapp and other networks drives everyone crazy

The ingenious character shared how to carry out the “crown stick “, the objective of this object at first makes it seem that it is to greet others; however, it has a more interesting use.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This is awesome! Hopefully she will be the first of many of the TEACHERS @trinomonero and Andrés Bustamante. (Sorry !, Dr. Chunga) https://t.co/gB41ObhozB

– Alonso Cabral (@Alonso_Cabral)

April 2, 2020

To carry out this object it is necessary, according to the doctor, ice pops, to remove the sticks; glue and a hand of cardboard or foam rubber.

Read also: Danna Paola affirms that in Monterrey they marry between cousins

The character shared that you join the sticks and in the end you put your hand, so it reaches a greater distance, but no, it is not to greet, but to throw people and tell them “Stand there.”

Many are happy about the doctor’s return and applaud the comedian for the portrayal of his various characters.