VIDEO: Dog “runs over” a man who tried to cross the street



A dog was running so fast that it “ran over” a man who was about to cross the street.

Photo: @NoticiasNR / Courtesy

A video is circulating on social networks that has gone viral, as it shows a very unique fact and is about how a dog “runs over” a man trying to calmly cross the street, after parking your car in a public parking lot.

The fact has been qualified by the netizens like something funny, the way like the dog “Ran over” the man.

The exact location of the singular “run over”, but the media and social networks highlight that it was registered in Mexico.

The events were captured by a video surveillance camera, which shows the moment when the man arrives in his car and parks it.

Man is “run over” by a dog

After he gets out of his car and walks calmly to cross the street, he makes sure that no car is coming, and just a little before he goes down the sidewalk, a black truck passes and walks slower to let it pass.

So he is about to cross the street in the calmest way, but suddenly a running dog appears and his strength was such that he threw the man, as he passes with full force and hits him with his body on the left foot.

Immediately, the man falls to the ground hitting his back, while the dog continues its unbridled race, managing to “escape” from the place.

While the “victim” tries to sit up, but is complaint of pain caused by the fall.

The man continues to complain, as he also injured his left arm.

He touches his waist with one hand, when with work he was able to sit at the scene of the accident, but cannot get up. There were even moments when he lay down on the pavement.

THIS DOG! Runs over a person and escapes from the place … pic.twitter.com/gqNYFwLGGK – Police News / Raúl Gutiérrez (@NoticiaNR) June 9, 2021

It was a pity and pain for the man “run over”

With a lot of work, he was able to approach the sidewalk, and he kept touching his waist, while other cars passed, but none of them stopped.

After some time, a woman dressed in white appears on the scene, who is apparently a nurse and approaches the man “Run over by the dog”, to help him.

Then other people are approaching little by little to offer help to the “run over” man.

The video was shared on social media, where it was quickly made viral and it has caused a lot of grace to netizens.

And it is not common for a dog to “run over” someone, and the way the events happened, has stolen a laugh from Internet users who have seen the video.

There was even a meme where the dog that “ran over” the man appears “arrested”.

The dog sped past and made the man fall Luckily, it has already been ‘stopped’ 🐶https: //t.co/0DWi4QVYxPhttps: //t.co/0DWi4QVYxP – CribeoLV (@CribeoLV) June 9, 2021

And you could not miss a meme from The Simpsons.

I get run over by a dog and I thank him https://t.co/CygLnYxJ8I – Carlos (@mbyCharlie) June 10, 2021

You can also read:

-VIDEO: Taxi burns in Oaxaca, passengers manage to escape

-Thought you found love on Tinder, but $ 33,641 was stolen

–Say goodbye to uncomfortable matches, Tinder integrates a new tool