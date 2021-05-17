[VIDEO] DMT Azul with two punches knocked out a fan

Tremendous scandal has just occurred, this because the fighter, DMT Azul, knocked out a fan in the Naucalpan Arena, The reason is because said assistant threw a chair at the gladiator, which caused him to respond to the aggression.

Through a video that circulates on social networks, is obverse as the fighter DMT Blue, knocked out a fan with two punches to the face.

The situation took place in the 54th Anniversary of the Naucalpan Arena, a fan threw a chair at the wrestler, this caused DMT Blue respond to the aggression.

With two direct blows to the face, DMT Blue, knocked out the fan, none of the other assistants tried to stop the fighter.

You can say what you want to the fighter but never touch him. A fan threw a chair at DMT Azul in Naucalpan and it knocked him out with two punches. pic.twitter.com/AnK3RhZdpw – Lucha Libre Y Ya (@LuchaLibreYYa) May 17, 2021

Even on social networks, fans applauded the action of DMT Blue and the person who threw the chair, they described it as a bad attitude and requested that he be denied entry to an arena again.

