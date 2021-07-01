Video: Diego Lainez’s goal in Mexico vs Panama

The Mexican National Team and the Panama National Team met in a friendly match on the Nissan Stadium field, in Nashville, United States, to prepare and get ready for their participation in the 2021 edition of the gold Cup.

A preparation match where Mexico came out to play the game in a very serious way and at minute 20, by Diego Lainez, the Mexican National Team took the lead on the scoreboard against Panama, where the Real Betis player again demonstrated all his quality with a great left-handed shot inside the area.

Also read: Mexico vs Panama: Lineups for the preparation match for the Gold Cup

The tricolor team led by Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino arrived at the game with several absences due to injury and after failing to win the first edition of the Concacaf League of Nations.

While the Panamanian team of Spanish-Danish strategist Tomas Christiansen Tarín has just secured his place in the eighth final of Concacaf, heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 after failing to pass the first phase of the Nations League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content