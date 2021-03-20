Video: Diego Cholo Simeone’s self-criticism after the elimination of Atlético Madrid from the Champions League: “Here the one who has to improve is me”

The last elimination of the Atletico Madrid of the Champions League left a lot of criticism for the members of the squad. As is often the case worldwide in this type of situation, the main target was the coach, in this case Diego Simeone.

Cholo gave a lot to talk about, mainly for having removed Luis Suárez with more than 25 minutes to go before the end of the game, when his team needed to score at least two goals. In addition, the Argentine was questioned about the level of the team, which currently leads LaLiga.

The fear of the mattress fans is that the bad moment will translate into the local tournament, which led by far and today they have Barcelona and Real Madrid blowing their heads. Far from being angry, Cholo spoke at a press conference and left a phrase that caught everyone's attention.









“It is clear that the responsibility, from now on, is mine. We are not going to make excuses. Here the one who has to improve and grow is me, so that they can respond as they have been doing from the beginning”, assured the DT who insisted: “It is clear that the first important step from here forward is to grow up first”.

Entering the final stretch of The league, Simeone takes over the responsibility to face the most decisive games of the season. Is it to take pressure off the squad?