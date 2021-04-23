Video: Di María’s rabona attendance that never ceases to amaze



The Argentine delights with his showy game.

Photo: Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images

Angel Di Maria It is one of the most valuable assets of Paris Saint Germain. The Argentine is football in its purest form. This Wednesday he demonstrated it with a rabona assistance in PSG’s 5-0 win over Angers in the French Cup quarter-finals.

The attacking midfielder once again emphasized after the match that he prefers to use the rabona because many times he does better than using his right leg, the least skilled. Remember that ‘Fideo’ is a marked left-handed player.

Say Maria received inside the area, he made a dribble that positioned him favorably to get a luxurious shot from rabona that enabled his compatriot Mauro Icardi, who did not forgive such a pass. It is for framing.

🔥 Rabona by Di María ➕ Goal by Icardi ⚽ 🇦🇷 𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗔 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗔 ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/dZ9qSENwLO – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) April 22, 2021

Now, PSG are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and also the Coupe de France. In Ligue 1 they are just one point behind tournament leader Lille. The opportunity for a historic treble is more alive than ever for Parisians.