British model Demi Rose shared through her stories on Instagram a video where he appears wearing a tiny dress that in addition to everything allows you to see your figure naturally.

As you well know Rose usually uses pretty attractive clothesalthough with his body he can wear anything even just a shirt.

Are two videos the ones he shared for his followers in his stories of Instagram which disappear after twenty-four hours after being published.

Of British origin but with Colombian descent It is said that the model and also an entrepreneur because she launched a line of t-shirts stamped with her image that speaks Spanish very well, however, so far she has not been heard speaking it in her videos or interviews.

The piece that Demi is wearing resembles being made up of small round pieces in gold color of a kind of thin metal one on top of the other, however thanks to its arrangement you can appreciate his body below him.

The first thing you see is your thong which did not hide in wearing it in black, on the back it has a deep neckline that reaches her lower back.

On the front, despite being more covered in the chest, you can still see her tanned skin, the second video is recorded by herself, so she has a favorable prospect from its front.

It should be clarified that Demi Rose He did not leave his house, rather they are old videos of some of his trips because he flooded his stories with this type of videos.

In some of the stories Demi comments that she misses going out traveling and traveling the world is a pity that for the moment we should be locked up however is something of vital importance, has also made comments on the matter recommending that we stay in our homes to avoid further contagion.

