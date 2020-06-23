Video Demi Rose models in tight and daring dress | Instagram

The model of British origin and Colombian descent (That explains her immense beauty) Demi Rose Mawby shared a video in which she makes clear why she is considered the queen of Instagram, because it boasts its exquisite figure in a tight and daring dress.

It was through her Instagram account through her stories that she shared her video although it is a bit short to see her model an outfit it’s amazing.

It is inevitable to go through the official account of the British model and not be entertained for a moment looking at her publications which have thousands of like´s and comments.

It may interest you: Photo Demi Rose lowers the sky and the stars with a spectacular swimsuit

In his video he appears wearing a dress that despite not being short frames his figure perfectly, it even seems that he is not wearing underwear.

The model is cotton with a striped texture, dress it does not reach the floor but it is below the knees it reaches approximately the calf height and is mustard color, it also has a pronounced neckline that lets the its attributes.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Although Demi does not have the average height of a catwalk model she has participated in some of them, in fact it was precisely on a catwalk that she was ridiculed, because he did not walk well.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Given this situation Demi fought back alleging that in addition to not being a professional catwalk model, the shoes she was wearing were not her number, they were bigger and that was why she could not walk well.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Despite this, her fans have always supported her because they adore her and they are fascinated to see her share her experiences, trips and above all their models be they swimsuits, dresses or their natural skin.

Both she and her fans are eager for her to share again. photographs and videos of his travels wearing his exquisite figure.

Read also: Demi Rose takes everything to her mouth, the suggestive photo leaves fans shocked